Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India]. February 8 (ANI): Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday in a rally with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee launched a veiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after his physical visit to Bijnor was cancelled citing 'bad weather' on Monday, and said, "the BJP's plane of lies won't be able to land in Uttar Pradesh this time."

"BJP deployed its entire strength in West Bengal but they could not defeat (Mamata Banerjee) Didi. She has come to Lucknow from Kolkata but those from BJP couldn't come to UP from Delhi stating 'bad weather'. BJP's plane of lies won't be able to land in UP this time," said Yadav.

Also Read | Assembly Elections 2022: How to Cast Your Vote Using EVM And Verify on VVPAT.

PM Modi on Monday while addressing the Bijnor rally virtually said that his helicopter couldn't leave due to weather conditions, so he thought of holding the rally through video conferencing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who was also present in Lucknow rally with Yadav to extend her support said, "History will never forgive those responsible for Hathas, Unnao incidents and bodies dumped in Ganga in UP during COVID-19."

Also Read | Hijab Row Turns Violent As Stone Pelting, Lathi-Charge Incidents Reported in Karnataka at Pre-University Colleges.

"CM Yogi Adityanath, where were you when these things were happening? Yogi Ji must apologise to the people of Uttar Pradesh," she said.

"I urge you all to support Samajwadi Party and make them win, defeat BJP. Don't fall for false promises made by BJP... I will also visit Varanasi on March 3," she added.

Banerjee is on a visit to Uttar Pradesh to "support Akhilesh Yadav for upcoming state Assembly elections" that are scheduled to be held in seven phases beginning from February 10.

Earlier, Banerjee informed that Trinamool Congress (TMC) will not contest the Uttar Pradesh elections but will field candidates in the state in the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I am not going to contest Assembly polls but I am going to support Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav. We (TMC) will contest from Uttar Pardesh in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," she said, reflecting her national ambitions in the next general elections.

The Trinamool Congress is seeking to increase its footprint nationally ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)