Assembly Elections for the five states are just round the corner. Elections are the most important aspect of a democracy. If you are going to vote for the first time, then it is very important to understand the whole process like what to do after going to the polling booth, how to vote for your favorite candidate?

After independence, when elections were held for the first time in the year 1951-52, then votes were cast through ballot paper. Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) came to make the election process fair, easy and reliable. Since 2004, votes are being cast entirely through EVMs in the country. Let us first understand the complete process of casting vote. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Know How To Check Name in Voter List and Download Voter Slip

The polling booth consists of a presiding officer, 4-5 polling officers and some agents. Polling officers will be sitting in line. Show your voter ID card to the polling officer as soon as you enter the booth. The officers tally the voter's name with the voting list.

After this show your identity card to another polling officer. They will see the electoral number from the voter ID and enter it in the register. The third polling officer will give permission to vote on the EVM by putting ink on the finger.

The Electronic Voting Machine is kept in a voting compartment. The name of all the candidates and the election symbol of their party are printed on the left side of the machine. There is a red light and a blue button next to the name of each candidate. Follow these steps for casting your vote-

1. First of all, see the name of your favorite candidate in the machine

2. Press the blue button next to his name

3. On pressing the button, the red light will light up and there will be a long sound

4. It means your vote went to your favorite candidate

The machine gets locked as soon as the vote is cast. Now if a button is pressed on the EVM again, the machine does not record it. Because EVMs are locked.

The voter has voted for his favorite candidate, but how to know that the vote has gone to that candidate. This can be confirmed from the VVPAT machine kept near the EVM. Assembly Elections 2022: What is cVIGIL App And How to Use It

As soon as the voter casts his vote, the name of the candidate and the election symbol of the party are printed on a slip on the VVPAT. This slip is visible to the voter on the VVPAT for 7 seconds. After this, it is safely stored in the machine itself.

The name of the candidate and the party for which the voter has voted must be matched with this slip. So that the vote does not go to any other candidate or candidate. If this name is not found, then complain to the Presiding Officer present at the polling booth.

In India, every person who is 18 years of age or above has the right to vote. A voter must have a Voter ID (Identity Card) to cast his vote. Before going to the polling booth on the day of election, make sure that you have kept your voter ID.

Make sure to check your name in the voting list about 10-15 days before the election. Sometimes the name is not there in the voting list even though the voter ID is generated. If your name is not in the list, then fill Form 6 and submit it to the BLO of your area. By doing this the name will be added to the voting list.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2022 02:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).