Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) At the age of 118, Dharamveer of Palwal district is Haryana's oldest male voter while Balbir Kaur of Sirsa, aged 117 years, is the oldest female voter, Chief Electoral Officer Anurag Agarwal said on Friday.

Haryana has more than 1.99 crore voters who are eligible to cast their vote for the 10 Lok Sabha seats where the polls will be held in the sixth phase of the general elections on May 25.

"Dharamveer of Palwal district is the oldest voter in Haryana at 118 years. Similarly, Balbir Kaur of Sirsa district is 117 years old, Bhagwani of Sonipat district is 116 years old while Lakkhishek of Panipat district is 115 years old," Agarwal said, according to an official statement here.

He said Chandro Kaur of Rohtak district and Rani of Fatehabad district are both 112 years old while Antidevi of Kurukshetra district, Sarjit Kaur and Chobi Devi are all aged 111 years.

"Similarly, Narayani of Rewari district is 110 years old, Fulla of Kaithal district is 109 years old, Chanderi Devi of Faridabad district is 109 years old, Ramdevi of Jind district is 108 years old, Hari of Nuh district is 108 years old, Meva Devi of Jhajjar district is 106 and Gulzar Singh of Karnal district, Shadkin and Shriram of Hisar district, and Geena Devi of Charkhi Dadri district are 106 years old voters," he said.

Hardei of Bhiwani district is 103 years old and Phoolwati of Yamunanagar is 100 years old, he added.

According to another official statement issued earlier, of the total voters, 2,64,760 are aged above 85 years.

Meanwhile, Agarwal said elderly and youth voters and those who have made significant achievements in various fields have been made icons in various districts of the state to increase voting percentage in the elections.

