Aurangabad, Dec 21 (PTI) Parbhani city on Monday recorded the lowest temperature at 5.6 degree Celsius in Maharashtra, mainly on account of cold winds coming from north India, an official said.

He said the temperature will remain low till December 31 in Parbhani and the rest of the state.

"Cold winds from north India are reaching Maharashtra. Some regions in north India recently experienced snowfall. Moreover, the sky is also clear. Due to all these factors, minimum temperature has come down," agri meteorologist at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agriculture University, K K Dakhore, told PTI.

He said Parbhani, located in the Marathwada region of the state, had recorded the minimum temperature at 15 degree Celsius on December 1.

He said the cold environment is especially helpful for wheat crop.

At 2 degree Celsius, Parbhani had recorded its lowest temperature in December, 2018, Dakhore added.

