Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Maha Shivratri and said that elaborate arrangements have been made across the state as Vikramotsav is being celebrated alongside the festival.

Addressing the media here, Yadav highlighted the significance of the festival and the state's preparations to accommodate devotees and tourists.

"Best wishes to all on Shivratri. Vikramotsav is being celebrated alongside Shivratri across the state. We have the highest number of religious tourists here, and we are making all arrangements," the Chief Minister said.

He said the state government has ensured the necessary facilities and arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of celebrations and the convenience of pilgrims visiting temples and participating in festivities.

The Chief Minister also referred to the high-voltage India-Pakistan cricket match scheduled for the day and expressed his support for the Indian team.

"Today, there is also the India-Pakistan match. I extend my best wishes to the Indian players and hope they will win," Yadav said.

Maha Shivratri, one of the most significant Hindu festivals dedicated to Lord Shiva, is marked by special prayers, night-long vigils, and large gatherings at temples across the country. In Madhya Pradesh, temples see a surge in devotees on the occasion, with state authorities arranging crowd management, security, and basic amenities.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also offered prayers and performed a puja at the Bhavnath Mahadev Temple in the foothills of Girnar.

Further, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed Rudrabhishek at the Barohiya Shiv Temple in Gorakhpur on the occasion of Mahashivratri. CM Yogi also extended heartfelt wishes for Mahashivratri, offering his prayers to devotees gathered at the Triveni Sangam in Tirtharaj Prayag for the holy dip.

In a post on X, CM yogi prayed for the well-being and fulfilment of the devotees' wishes and urged that the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and Mother Ganga be upon them.

"On the sacred bathing festival of Mahashivratri, dedicated to the worship of Devadhidev Mahadev, heartfelt congratulations to all the revered saints, religious leaders, sadhaks who have come for Kalpavas, and devotees who have arrived at the Triveni Sangam of Tirtharaj Prayag today to take the holy dip of faith. May the grace of Devadhidev Mahadev and the sacred Mother Ganga, the bestower of merit, remain upon all devotees. May the sadhana of the seekers be fulfilled and the heartfelt wishes of the devotees be granted. This is my sincere prayer. Har Har Mahadev," he said.

Yogi Adityanath also performed Rudrabhishek at Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Mahashivratri, celebrated across India with great devotion, marks the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe fasts, offer prayers, and participate in night-long vigils to seek the deity's blessings. (ANI)

