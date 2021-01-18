Kolkata, Jan 18 (PTI) At least 14,110 people received Covishield vaccine at the planned 207 centres in West Bengal on the second day of the vaccination programme Monday, even as 14 Adverse Event Following Immunisation' (AEFI) cases were reported from different parts of the state,a senior health department official said.

The total number of beneficiaries were around 1,597 less as compared to that on the opening day of the vaccination rollout on Saturday.

This was primarily because of the fact that the CoWIN, software prepared for the purpose of vaccination, continued to malfunction like it happened on January 16,the official said.

"Covid vaccination was successfully done today. All the planned 207 sessions were held and 14,110 beneficiaries were inoculated.

"The performance is little less today mainly due to some communication issues as the CoWIN portal was not working smoothly," the official told PTI.

A total of 15,707 people had received the jabs on the inaugural day of the vaccination programme in Bengal.

According to the sources in the health department, the target on the second day was roughly to vaccinate 20,000 citizens out of which 14,110 got the jabs.

According to the official, because of the glitches,several beneficiaries did not receive any texts for inoculation and the health department officials had to "call them over phone".

Out of the 14 AEFI reported from different districts, two needed hospitalisation during the day, he said.

Both are women - one 34-year-old, who started shivering and vomiting soon after administering the vaccine, is currently undergoing treatment at the Diamond Harbour Medical College and Hospital while another one is a 46-year-old woman in Falakata in Alipurduar district.

The second woman is being treated at the Falakata Multispeciality Hospital with respiratory symptoms and nausea. Both are stable and responding to treatment.

"Today, the AEFI rate is just around 1/1000, which is normally expected for any vaccination," the official said.

The nurse, who is undergoing treatment at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital after she fell ill following administration of vaccine on the starting day, is "doing well and is under observation".

"The patient admitted at NRS MCH is further better today. She is responding to treatment well, but requires to stay at Hospital for some other investigation," he said.

AEFI is any untoward medical occurrence following immunisation and might not have a relation with the vaccination process.

