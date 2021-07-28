Barabanki, July 28: At least 18 people died after a truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. As per Satya Narayan Sabat, Additional Director General (ADG), Lucknow Zone, 19 people injured in the accident have been hospitalised.

"A truck rammed into a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. About 18 casualties were reported with many passengers sustaining injuries. A total of 19 injured have been admitted to the district hospital," he said. Tamil Nadu Accident: Van Rams Into Bike as Driver Falls Asleep; 3 Killed.

The ADG said that a rescue operation to recover bodies stuck under the bus is underway. The double-decker bus, en route to Bihar from Haryana, was parked on the side of the road at the time of the accident with passengers inside it.

"The bus driver had asked passengers to rest while he was repairing the bus. Soon after, a truck collided with the bus, resulting in casulaties and injuries," adds Satya Narayan Sabat, ADG, Lucknow Zone

"The bus driver had asked passengers to rest while he was repairing the bus. Soon after, a truck collided into the parked bus resulting in many casualties," added Sabat.

