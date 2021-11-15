New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): On the occasion of Jharkhand's foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the firm willpower of Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee led to the existence of the state.

Paying his tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated Bhagwan Birsa Munda Smriti Udyan cum Freedom Fighters Museum in Ranchi via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister said the museum will demonstrate the contribution of tribal heroes and heroines in the freedom struggle and will become a living establishment of the tribal culture.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister said, "On this day, due to the strong will of our revered Atal ji (Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee), the state of Jharkhand came into existence. It was Atal ji who was the first to form a separate Ministry for Tribal Affairs in the country and linked the tribal interests with the policies of the nation. On Jharkhand foundation day today, I also pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee."

"In this Amrit Kaal of Independence, the country has decided that it will confer a more grand identity to its tribal traditions and valour stories. In this sequence, a historic decision has been taken that from today every year the country will celebrate November 15 that is the birthday of Birsa Munda as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'," he stated.

Remembering his early life, Prime Minister said, "I have spent a large part of my life with tribal brothers and sisters and children. I have been a witness to their joys and sorrows, daily lives and the necessities of their lives. So, today is also an emotional day for me personally."

Jharkhand was carved out of Bihar on the birth anniversary of 19th-century freedom fighter and tribal leader Birsa Munda on November 15, 2000. (ANI)

