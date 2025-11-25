Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25 (ANI): The Atal Foot Over Bridge, stretching gracefully across the Sabarmati River, has rapidly become one of Ahmedabad's most iconic tourist destinations. Since its inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August 2022, the bridge has welcomed over 7.77 million visitors, generating an impressive Rs 27.7 crore in revenue.

Designed as an architectural landmark, the bridge symbolises beauty, culture, and modern urban development. Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Banchhanidhi Pani highlighted its aesthetic and recreational appeal.

"From an architectural perspective as well, it is an iconic bridge. The surrounding area features attractions such as the Moon Trail, Flower Park, and Linear Gardens. Together, these make Atal Bridge a beautiful, vibrant, and captivating destination," he said.

Built at a cost of Rs 74 crore, the bridge has already recovered more than 37 per cent of its investment through tourism-driven earnings. It connects the eastern and western banks of the Sabarmati Riverfront and blends Gujarati heritage with contemporary design elements, a combination that continues to attract tourists in large numbers.

Visitors from across the country have praised the experience. Satish Rathi, a tourist from Rajasthan, shared his impressions: "A pleasant cool breeze is blowing. Below flows the Sabarmati River, offering a truly beautiful view. Nearby is the Riverfront, which is very well-maintained. The cleanliness is excellent, and it feels wonderful to stroll around here."

Another visitor, Monika Rathi, described the bridge as the perfect place for family outings. "The view here is amazing, the cool breeze feels refreshing, and we're having a great time with the kids. It's a perfect spot for clicking photos and making reels," she said.

Her companion, Jaswant Singh, called it an ideal location for relaxed family time, especially during the morning and evening.

With transparent glass flooring, selfie points, food kiosks, and expansive river views, the bridge has emerged as a vibrant public space showcasing Ahmedabad's commitment to blending tradition with modernity.

Standing tall as a symbol of Gujarat's progressive spirit and India's evolving urban vision, the Atal Foot Over Bridge continues to redefine tourism in Ahmedabad, establishing itself as a must-visit landmark for travellers from across the nation. (ANI)

