New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) Delhi Education Minister Atishi visited the University College London on Monday with a view to explore partnership with one of the world's leading educational institutions, saying international training opportunities are on the cards for primary teachers of MCD schools.

The partnership between the University College of London (UCL) and the Delhi government will help MCD teachers bring the best pedagogical and educational practices to the classrooms, officials said.

The purpose of her visit to the university was to discuss potential partnerships with UCL's leadership, focusing on capacity-building training for teachers and school administrators from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) primary schools.

"The Delhi government, under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is fully committed to reinventing the education system in MCD schools, aiming to transform them into world-class institutions," a Delhi government statement said.

Speaking about her visit, Education Minister Atishi stated, "Education has always been the priority of the CM Arvind Kejriwal-led government. After Delhi government schools, now our focus is on MCD schools and revolutionising the education system in them is our priority."

"To make MCD schools world-class education institutions, it is important for us to let MCD teachers explore the education trends across the world. Partnership with institutions like UCL will help us do so," she said.

According to the statement, Atishi further emphasised the value of international exposure for Delhi government school teachers, citing its significant contributions to strengthening the city's education model.

She expressed her intention to provide the same exposure to MCD school teachers, which led to her meeting with UCL's leadership.

UCL's Faculty of Education and Society, known as the Institute of Education (IOE), is the world's leading centre for education and social science research, teaching, and engagement.

Atishi highlighted the potential benefits of training MCD teachers at the UCL, stating, "Having our teachers trained here will be very useful for the students of MCD schools. Teachers will be able to bring the best pedagogical practices to the classrooms and contribute to the holistic development of students in their formative years."

During the visit to UCL, Atishi was accompanied by the Delhi Education Secretary and Director of Education of MCD, along with a senior faculty member from the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Delhi.

"The Delhi government's efforts to revolutionise the education system in MCD schools and provide world-class education to students are poised to create a transformative impact on the future of education in Delhi. The potential partnership with UCL signifies a significant step towards achieving this vision," the statement read.

