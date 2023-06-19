Kolkata, June 19: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday greeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his birthday. “Heartiest birthday wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi ji. Wishing you good health and a wonderful year ahead!” she tweeted.

Gandhi and Banerjee are scheduled to visit the Bihar capital later this week to attend a meeting of top leaders opposed to the BJP. Rahul Gandhi 53rd Birthday: Wishes Pour In for Congress Leader.

Heartiest birthday wishes to Shri @RahulGandhi ji. Wishing you good health and a wonderful year ahead! — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 19, 2023

The meeting was convened by Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar to discuss the strategy for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

