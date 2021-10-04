Dehradun, Oct 4 (PTI) Strict action will be taken against those who vandalised a church in Haridwar's Roorkee, said Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar on Monday, a day after the incident for which police are yet to make an arrest.

The DGP also stressed that such incidents are "unacceptable".

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor on Shah Rukh’s Son Aryan’s Arrest: I am Repelled by Ghoulish Epicaricacy of Those Witch-Hunting.

Meanwhile, sources said police teams are raiding different places in the search of the accused but so far no success has been achieved.

A mob had vandalised the church, alleging that religious conversions were being carried out there.

Also Read | MAH LLB 5-Year CET Admit Card 2021 Released, Candidates Can Download Their Admit Cards Online at cetcell.mahacet.org.

Ashok Kumar said incidents of assault and vandalism are "not acceptable" under any circumstances.

We have instructed officials to take strict action against those involved in the act, he said.

Kumar said adequate number of police personnel has been deployed in the church and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government issued a notification empowering DMs of all 13 districts to use the National Security Act for three months from October to December in view of the possibility of incidents of violence in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)