Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday said he is repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy of those witch-hunting actor Shah Rukh Khan over his son's arrest and urged people to have empathy in the matter. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and the two others -- Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant -- were arrested Sunday evening in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Aryan Khan and Two Others Sent to NCB Custody till October 7.

Referring to the brouhaha surrounding the development, Tharoor said, "I am no fan of recreational drugs & haven't ever tried any, but I am repelled by the ghoulish epicaricacy displayed by those now witch-hunting @iamsrk on his son's arrest." "Have some empathy, folks. The public glare is bad enough; no need to gleefully rub a 23yr old's face in it," the Lok Sabha MP said. From Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone to Aryan Khan, Take a Look at the Bollywood Celebrities Embroiled in Drugs Controversy.

A court in Mumbai on Monday extended the NCB custody of Aryan Khan and the other two till October 7 in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard the cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

