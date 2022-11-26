Bulandshahr (UP), Nov 26 (PTI) Police on Saturday attached properties of a former MLA's sons, who were wanted in a case of attack on their uncle and former Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Haji Yunus, officials said.

They identified the accused as Asad and Zaid, sons of MLA Late Aleem Khan, who was elected from the Sadar assembly seat here twice from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

Police said on December 5 last year, some people in a vehicle fired at the convoy of Yunus, now with the Aam Aadmi Party, when he was returning from a wedding ceremony.

Five people were injured in the attack, one of whom succumbed to his injuries.

Yunus had lodged a complaint against six people, including four of his nephews.

Two of them Bilal and Khalid had been arrested on December 9, four days after the attack. The rest of them have not been arrested till date.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Anukriti Sharma said evaluation of the attached properties is underway.

