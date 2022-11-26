New Delhi, November 26: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced that the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) has reached the 1 crore digitally linked health records milestone, with over 27 lakh records linked in a single day.

“India achieves another milestone in its digital health journey. Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses the landmark of 1 crore digitally linked health records with over 27 lakh records linked in a day,” the Health Minister said in a tweet. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘Ayushman Bharat Scheme Has Given Benefits of Rs 7,000 Crore to Needy’.

Check Tweet by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya:

India achieves another milestone in its digital health journey! Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission crosses the landmark of 1 crore digitally linked health records with over 27 lakh records linked in a day. ABDM is revolutionizing the digital healthcare landscape. pic.twitter.com/tjFLybGhOl — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) September 24, 2022

Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) aims to build the backbone required to support the country’s integrated digital health infrastructure. It will use digital highways to bridge the existing gap between the various stakeholders in the Healthcare ecosystem.

Citizens will be able to create their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers under the ABDM, to which their digital health records will be linked. This will enable the creation of longitudinal health records for individuals across multiple healthcare providers, as well as improve clinical decision-making by providers. According to the ministry, the mission will improve equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging the use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services. Cabinet Approves Rollout of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Grants Rs 1,600 Crore for 5 Years.

The ABDM pilot was completed in the six Union Territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep, with a successful demonstration of the NHA’s technology platform. During the pilot test, a digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions are being integrated. As of February 24, 2022, 17,33,69,087 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts had been created, with 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities registered in ABDM.

