Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 14 (ANI): Former Jammu & Kashmir deputy chief minister and BJP leader, Kavinder Gupta, on Friday said the attack by militants on the three non-locals in the Shopian district was orchestrated to unleash terror in the Valley.

He added that the attack was a desperate attempt by terrosists to revive militancy in the Union Territory.

Also Read | Chandrayaan 3 Launched Into Space by ISRO Video: India’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket LVM3 Successfully Lifts Off With Moon Mission Spacecraft.

"I have been informed that it was a targeted terror attack on non-locals in Shopian. Three people were shot at but survived. They sustained gunshot wounds in their legs and arms. It was an attempt to unleash terror at a time when the Amarnath Yatra has already drawn 1.5 lakh pilgrims," the former deputy CM said.

He added that the attack was worrying even as it was a purely an act of frustration by the terrorists.

Also Read | Chandrayaan 3 Launch by ISRO Today: Spirits Soar at Sriharikota Ahead of India's Third Moon Mission; Thousands Descend at Spaceport To Witness Liftoff (Watch Video).

"The incident is worrisome. The militants keep orchestrating such attack but our security forces are doing a good job in thwarting them," said Gupta.

The BJP leader further wished a speedy recovery to the three injured victims in the attack.

"I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured," added Gupta.

The three non-locals from Bihar's Supaul were injured after they were shot at by terrorists on late Thursday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Officials said the victims were identified as Anmol Kumar, Pintu Kumar Thakur and Heralal Yadav, all labourers from the Supaul district in Bihar.

All three victims were admitted to the SMSH Government Hospital in Srinagar, they added.

Speaking to ANI on the attack, Defence Expert PK Sehgal stated that all the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir must come together and condemn such acts of violence and terror.

"Once again, the terrorists resorted to targeted killings. It's highly regrettable and condemnable. All the political parties in Jammu and Kashmir must come together and strongly condemn this," said Sehgal.

He added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir must share critical inputs to the security forces so that such attacks could be prevented.

"The security forces must ensure that these terrorists are identified and eliminated within the next 48 to 72 hours," the defence expert said.

Earlier, on Thursday, gunshots were heard in the Gagan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district in the late afternoon.

The Police and Army cordoned off the area.

“Three non-locals have sustained injuries after the firing," Jammu and Kashmir police said in a statement.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kishtwar Police conducted raids at the houses of suspected terrorists operating from Pakistan in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids were conducted in Rahalthal Village in Chhatroo Tehsil of Kishtwar district, sources further informed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)