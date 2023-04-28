Attari (Amritsar), Apr 28 (PTI) A digital portrait of Mahatma Gandhi was installed at Attari open stadium at the Indo-Pak border here on Friday.

Dedicated to the central government's 75th 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' initiative, the portrait has been prepared and digitised by author, heritage promoter and nature artist Harpreet Sandhu, a former Additional Advocate General, Punjab.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike From July, Know How Much Increased Dearness Allowance Is on Cards.

Sanjay Gaur, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Security Force (BSF) acknowledged the innovative and dedicated efforts of Sandhu to have digitised the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi for Joint Check Post (JCP) Attari.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)