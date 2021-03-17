Aurangabad, Mar 17 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Aurangabad rose by 1,335 on Wednesday to touch 61,435, while the day also saw 17 deaths, leaving the district with 7,552 active cases, an official said.

The new cases comprise 962 from city and 373 from rural areas, he said.

The day also saw 357 from city and 85 people from rural areas being discharged, taking the overall recovery count to 52,515, he added.

