Aurangabad, Jul 17 (PTI) The Aurangabad Municipal corporation on Friday said shopkeepers dealing in meat, groceries, vegetables and milk will have test negative for novel coronavirus before they are allowed to open their establishments post lockdown that ends at midnight on July 18.

Civic chief Astik Kumar Pandey said antigen tests will be conducted, and those opening shops after the lockdown without testing negative for coronavirus will have to pay fines and face legal action.

Also Read | Multilateralism Needs to Represent Reality of Contemporary World, Says PM Narendra Modi at UN ECOSOC Session: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

"We have deployed 15 teams comprising 400 civic staff to carry out tests," he added.

As on Friday morning, Aurangabad had 9,832 COVID-19 cases.

Also Read | Flights to Kolkata From Delhi, Mumbai & Four Other Cities to Remain Cancelled Till July 31 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

A total of 2,626 antigen tests were conducted at entry points to the city till late Friday evening, and 131 people were detected with the infection, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)