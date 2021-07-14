Aurangabad/Nanded, Jul 14 (PTI) The newly-inaugurated Urdu Ghar, a cultural centre in Maharashtra's Nanded, will be named after late acting legend Dilip Kumar, state Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Wednesday.

Urdu Ghar was inaugurated on Wednesday by PWD Minister Ashok Chavan in presence of Malik and other leaders.

"Dilip Kumar was not only an artiste, but he also knew many languages. He had pursued his education through Urdu medium. So, the government will take a decision to name this Urdu Ghar after the late actor," Malik said.

"Everywhere I go, people ask me when an Urdu academy will come into existence. Since three parties have come together to form a government in the state, we cannot do anything unless a unanimous decision is taken. Even if an Urdu academy comes into existence in the future, we will ensure that Urdu scholars are involved in the project," the minister said.

Expressing the need for more budgetary allocations for minorities in the state, Chavan said, "The budget of the minority department is around Rs 350 crore, which is less. The allocation should be increased to Rs 1,000 crore and I will raise this issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. There is a need for a boys hostel for minority students pursuing engineering and medical education in Nanded.”

Meanwhile, Nanded Collector Dr Vipin Itankar said the administrative sanction for the project was given in 2014 and it was ready in 2016.

Urdu Ghar has two libraries, which still need some funds, the official said, adding that there is a need to connect the centre with some university so that certificate courses can also be introduced.

