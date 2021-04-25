New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Amid a rising number of COVID-19 fatalities, authorities have expanded a crematorium in southeast Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan area, officials said on Saturday.

Arrangements have been made to cremate the bodies of COVID-19 victims at a park located inside the crematorium, they added.

Delhi recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll on Saturday with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease as well as over 24,000 fresh cases of the infection.

