Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Apr 14 (PTI) The district authorities here organised 'gram choupal' events in 30 village panchayats on Thursday to redress public grievances under the 'Prashashan Aapke Dwar' pilot project, officials said.

"The project, which happens to be the first of its kind in Uttar Pradesh, is primarily focused on redressal of grievances of people living in rural areas at their doorsteps," Chief Development Officer (CDO) Anil Singh, who is steering the project, told PTI.

Also Read | West Bengal: CBI Teams Facing Major Language Hurdles in Interacting With Local People, Eye-Witnesses or Suspects in Key Cases.

"It is also aimed at infusing a sense of responsibility among officials posted at the village level, besides making people aware of the benefits of various government welfare schemes," Singh added.

A total of 320 complaints were received during the events on Thursday, of which 226 were resolved on the spot and the rest forwarded to the authorities concerned to be disposed within a week, the officials said.

Also Read | Alliance Air No Longer a Subsidiary, Says Air India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)