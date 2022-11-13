New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Several people were injured when the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in collided with a passenger bus of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) in the North Delhi area on Sunday morning, the police said.

Officials said that the incident took place in Tees Hazari area on Sunday early morning.

Reportedly, the auto-driver, whose identity was not confirmed, suffered a cardiac arrest while ferrying passengers in the auto-rickshaw.

Passengers in the auto-rickshaw told the police that the auto-driver complained of pain in the chest and tried to park auto-rickshaw on the side of the road.

He however lost control of the vehicle and ended up colliding with an oncoming DTC bus, the police said.

The auto-drive and passengers sustained injuries in the accident, and have been admitted to a hospital. Police were further looking into the case. (ANI)

