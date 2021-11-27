New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): An auto driver was arrested on Friday for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a woman in Delhi's Sarita Vihar, said the police.

The auto driver allegedly kidnapped the woman on the pretext of giving her a ride. He attempted to molest her. However, when the woman protested, the auto driver threw her out of the auto and snatched her phone, added the police.

Also Read | Chennai Man Arrested After His Video of Driving Car on Goa's Morjim Beach Goes Viral.

The accused had been identified as the resident of Delhi's Jasola. The police recovered the snatched phone of the victim from his possession, as per the police.

During interrogation by the police, the accused admitted to his crime.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Pune: Farmer Duped Of Rs 2.06 Lakh By Cyber Fraudster Posing As Customer Relations Assistant Of Mumbai-Based LPG Company.

A case had been registered under the Indian Penal Code. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)