Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 4 (ANI): Following the autopsy report in the Sivaganga custodial death case, AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan on Friday targeted DMK and called it a "custodial murder".

Sathyan told ANI, "The autopsy report confirms our allegation that it is a custodial murder, not custodial death. There were cigarette burns on his body. There is not even one organ of his body that was left untouched by this brutality, such an inhuman and barbaric act. Who permitted the police force to use this kind of excessive torture and power?"

Also Read | 'BJP Has to Answer to the Nation': Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray Attacks Centre for Allegedly Giving Nod to Pakistan to Play in Hockey Asia Cup 2025.

He questioned the credibility of the complaint against victim Ajith Kumar and linked Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin's PA to the case.

He said, "We live in a nation where a terrorist is fed biryani in jail while the Tamil Nadu police take the law into their own hands on a common man, against whom the complaint is still not proven. The credibility of the complaint is in big question right now. The complainant has a history of swindling money, referring to the names of the Deputy CM's PA some time ago, which has surfaced now. She doesn't have a clean chit on her records."

Also Read | Kolkata Rape Case Probe Details: Key Accused Monojit Mishra Made 16 Calls In 3 Hours After Committing Crime, Say Police; Mobile Tower Locations of Culprits Being Tracked.

"Ajit Kumar was not a serial offender and was the only breadwinner of his family... We need to see whether CM Stalin will have the courage to deliver justice to him and the earlier 24 victims of custodial torture and death," Sathyan told ANI.

Meanwhile, hitting back at AIADMK, DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan said that Jayalalitha's estate watchman was killed when Edappadi Palaniswami was the Chief Minister.

"Jayalalitha's estate watchman was killed when Edappadi Palaniswami was the CM of the state. If Jayalalitha's people are killed, then law and order is good, but if something happens elsewhere, they raise the issue. All Jayalalitha's fans and followers were watching; that is why Edappadi was defeated," Elangovan told ANI.

The post-mortem report in the case revealed about 44 injuries on various parts of the victim's body.

As per the post-mortem report, Ajith Kumar sustained injuries to the forehead, right eyebrow, leg and wrist. Injuries on the left forearm, wrist and ankle were also reported in the Sivaganga custodial death case victim.

Ajith Kumar, who used to work as a temple guard in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, allegedly died in police custody. He was initially detained for questioning regarding a theft at the Madapuram Kaliamman temple in Tirupuvanam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)