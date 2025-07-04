Mumbai, July 4: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Friday slammed the Centre for allegedly granting a nod to Pakistan to play the Hockey Asia Cup in India. Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, "Hockey Asia Cup is going to be held in Bihar. The Union Ministry of Sports has given an NOC to Pakistan's team to participate in it. If no one objects, BCCI will soon grant permission to Pakistan to participate in the Cricket Asia Cup as well. Now, when we are fighting a country's terror ideology, the central government wants our players to play hockey against the same Pakistan in our country, and cricket in the UAE."

Further, Thackeray questioned the BJP over the Pahalgam attack and multi-party delegations sent to various countries as part of a diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor. He said, "I want to ask the Centre and the BJP, where are the perpetrators of the Pahalgam attack? No one knows; they haven't been caught. It was known that NIA had the sketches. Those who came from Pakistan or are from our country haven't been caught." Pak Hockey Team Must Play in India and India Should Reciprocate: Ex-Pak Captain Butt.

"After Operation Sindoor, our delegations went around the globe, trying to meet big leaders. BJP thinks we can meet people, have business as usual, but this won't happen. BJP has to answer to the nation, if India is playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup happening in India and UAE for hockey and cricket respectively," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader added. He claimed that India's diplomatic efforts have failed as Pakistan received the chairmanship at the United Nations Security Council and funds from the Asia Development Bank, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Pakistan Yet to Get Govt Clearance for Asia Cup, Junior Hockey World Cup in India.

Thackeray said, "In the last two months, UNSC's chairmanship went to Pak. Even after efforts, Pakistan gets the funds from the Asia Development Bank, the World Bank and the IMF. What has the nation's diplomacy and External Affairs Minister achieved?" Thackeray's attack came amid reports that Pakistan had been given the nod to participate in the Hockey Asia Cup in India; however, official confirmation is awaited. According to the website of Hockey India, the Asia Cup 2025 will be held from August 29 to September 7 in Rajgir, Bihar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)