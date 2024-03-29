Srinagar, Mar 29 (PTI) An avalanche struck Sonamarg tourist resort in Ganderbal district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

No loss of life was reported in the incident, they said.

According to officials, the avalanche struck the Hung area of Sonamarg, along the Srinagar-Leh Highway, in the central Kashmir district in the afternoon.

Two vehicles were buried in snow, but all the occupants were rescued, they said.

