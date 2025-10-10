Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 10 (ANI): Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Ayodhya, the Chairman of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee, Nripendra Mishra, highlighted PM Modi's role in resolving the Ayodhya dispute on Thursday.

Discussing the visit of PM Modi to the Ram Mandir's flag-hoisting ceremony, Nripendra Mishra, stated that PM Modi was invested in the decisions surrounding the dispute. He emphasised that the Prime Minister ensured that the process of justice unfolded naturally at every step.

"I have worked with him for 5-6 years. I am personally aware of his role in resolving this dispute and securing the land for the temple's construction. At every step of the way, he was interested in the decisions that had to be taken. At every step of the way, he ensured that the process of justice goes on in its own way and there is no delay..." Mishra told ANI.

Additionally, Mishra said that Ayodhya is gearing up for the Prime Minister visit on November 25.

"PM Modi will be coming on 25th November for Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony... He used to say that he had not visited Ayodhya for 20 years, and the reason was that he had made up his mind that he would not step into Ayodhya until the construction of the Ram Mandir began. So, with that dream coming true, PM Modi will be here on 25th November," added Mishra. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the flag hoisting ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on November 25.

"PM Modi has been invited on November 25 (for Ram Temple flag-hoisting ceremony). It will mark the completion of the construction of the Ram temple. The PM has indicated that he will attend the program," Nripendra Mishra told reporters.

He added that the construction of the temple's auditorium will be completed in the first six months of 2026.

"There are full indications that the entire temple complex will be completed by then, and devotees will be allowed to visit. Construction of the boundary wall will go on for one and a half years. The construction of the auditorium will conclude in the first six months of 2026," he said. (ANI)

