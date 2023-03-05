Jaipur, Mar 5 (PTI) The Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) of the South Western command on Sunday here organised an exhibition-cum-sale of various products made by the members of the body to mark International Women's Day.

The exhibition -- 'Her Hunar' -- was attended by women entrepreneurs and wives of army officers, who displayed their products such as handicrafts, candles, bags, jewellery, designer clothes, herbal Holi colours, and other creative items.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Misusing Central Agencies To Break Opposition Parties, Form BJP Govts in States, Says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The event was inaugurated by Shakunthala Raju, regional president of AWWA, South Western command.

Raju said the initiative by the AWWA aimed to showcase the entrepreneurial skills of the Army wives to the civil fraternity, engage with other business minds and benefit from the mutual exchange to grow exponentially.

Also Read | Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik Announces University of Health Sciences to Ensure Provision of Quality Medical Education in State.

The event was supported by the 'Community of Dreamers', a group of entrepreneurs who also had set up their stalls during the event.

International Women's Day will be celebrated on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)