Bengaluru, Sept 8 (PTI) Axis Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, pledging to dedicate the Pediatrics Wing at the institute's new Bagchi-Parthasarathy hospital.

The Axis Bank Pediatrics Wing will be equipped with the latest technology in neonatal care and will have 20 state-of-the-art Neonatal ICU (NICU) beds for the care of critically-ill neonates, an IISc statement said on Thursday.

"The dedicated wing will also enable postgraduate students to undergo world-class training in pediatrics care and further contribute to the development of innovative solutions in this field", it said.

"This will take forward the IISc Medical School's ethos of creating a generation of physician-scientists, capable of melding clinical care with cutting-edge research", the statement said.

The wing is expected to be operational by early 2025.

IISc Director Prof Govindan Rangarajan, said, "Innovation in neonatal and pediatric care is the need of the hour in a fast-developing country like India. Axis Bank's support of the pediatrics wing at IISc will contribute to securing the health of our country's future generations.”

Group Executive, Axis Bank, Subrat Mohanty, said, “Our aim is to achieve excellence in clinical research in the field of pediatrics and neonatal care that is critical for India.”

