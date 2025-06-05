Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the revered Hanuman Garhi Mandir in Ayodhya on Thursday. The CM's visit to the ancient holy city is part of his schedule to attend the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Darbar in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

In a post on X, CM Yogi said he is fortunate to witness the 'Pran Pratishtha' program. CM called it an expression of 'Ek Bharat Shreshth Bharat' (One India Excellent India).

CM Yogi wrote, "Today, in the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, I am getting the great fortune of becoming a witness to the program organised for the Pran-Pratishtha of the holy idols of gods in the eight temples including Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!"

June 5 marks the third day of the 'Pran Pratishtha' program, which began on June 3. Sharing the updates on X, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust wrote, "On the first day of the Pran Pratishtha ceremonies, various Vedic rituals were ceremoniously initiated in the Yagyashala for the Pratishtha of Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, as well as for the other deities in the surrounding Ashta Devalayas.

"The rituals continued on the second day of the event. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra wrote on X, "On the second day of the Pran Pratishtha anushthan, various adhivas were performed, and the utsav vigrahas were taken on a Parikrama of the mandir premises. In addition to the Yajna Mandap, rituals were also conducted in the devalayas where the Pran Pratishtha will be carried out."

"The utsav vigrahas did parikrama of the mandir complex, following which rituals like Shayya Nivas and Prasada Vastu Puja were conducted. Later, a havan and aarti were performed in the Yagyashala. The Annadhivasa, Ghritadhivasa, Jaladhivasa, Pushpa Nivasa, Sharkaradhivasa, and Shayya Adhivasa were all performed sequentially," the trust added.

Meanwhile, CM Yogi is to attend Saryu Jayanti Janmotsav in Ayodhya on June 5, said Mahant Rajkumar Das Maharaj, head of Shriramvallabhkunj. The event will be organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust. The event will be held from June 5 to 11, and the week-long celebration will feature devotional events, rituals, and spiritual discourses. (ANI)

