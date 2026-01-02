Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): The final day of the Second Pratishtha Dwadashi ceremony organised on the occasion of the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Friday.

Devotees from far and wide played their unique and important roles in the Second Pratishtha Dwadashi ceremony. Devotees visited the Angad Tila, where the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust distributes prasad from Sita Rasoi to those who have had darshan of Shri Ram Lalla.

Devotees performed Tula Dan (weighing oneself against offerings) at Sita Rasoi, donating offerings equivalent to their weight. Devotees from distant places came to Sita Rasoi for Tula Dan, and many said they felt fortunate after performing the ritual.

A devotee from Hyderabad, Kiran Biyani, said after performing Tula Dan at Sita Rasoi, "I felt very good here. I donated generously at Sita Rasoi. I felt very happy and fulfilled. It's all God's grace. I felt very good."

A priest from Uttarakhand, Jaydev Prasad Singh, said, "In our Hindu religion, Tula Dan and Bhumi Dan (land donation) are performed in different ways. If someone is suffering from extreme pain or distress, Tula Dan brings them peace. Land donation is also considered similarly; when one donates land, their ancestors also attain salvation. This is our Hindu religion and culture. Tula Dan is performed so that we can offer God gold, silver, copper, brass, diamonds, pearls, or even grains equivalent to our body weight. This is a tradition of our Hindu religion. It has been practised for centuries, and it is written in the scriptures. It is performed according to prescribed rituals."

The manager of Sita Rasoi, Anand Shukla, said, "People perform Tula Dan for their well-being. Lord Ram and Lord Krishna also performed Tula Dan for the welfare of the people and for their own well-being, and this tradition continues. Tula Dan is being performed at Sita Rasoi in the same tradition. It includes rice, lentils, ghee, spices, vegetables, and fruits - all offered with complete devotion. A community kitchen (Bhandara) runs at Sita Rasoi."

On Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh participated in the 'Pratishtha Dwadashi Ceremony' in Ayodhya, describing the moment as one of historic pride and spiritual fulfilment for the nation.

Addressing the gathering, Singh recalled the significance of the consecration of Lord Ram, stating, "Two years ago from today, our Lord Shri Ram, after centuries of waiting, was consecrated in His divine temple. With His wondrous and radiant image, He is today bestowing glory not only upon Ayodhya but upon the entire world."

He said that the spiritual atmosphere of Ayodhya reflects the deep emotional bond people share with Lord Ram.

"Today, every lane, every square, every doorway, every breath of Ayodhya is imbued with Ram and filled with joy. This joy is not confined merely to Ayodhya. Today, the entire Awadh region, today the whole of Bharatvarsha, and today every heart in the world that knows Ram, honours Ram," Singh said. (ANI)

