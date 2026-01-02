New Delhi, January 2: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared an inspirational message on social media, encouraging people to move forward in life with determination, clarity of purpose, and confidence as the new year progresses. In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, “I wish that in the coming times, you may achieve success in every one of your endeavours. With determination and willpower, may your resolutions be fulfilled in the new year.”

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit shloka: “Success is certain, make a strong resolve and rid your mind of remorse, with an alert mind move ahead on the path to prosperity.” (loosely translated from Sanskrit). ‘Wishing Everyone Wonderful 2026’: PM Narendra Modi Extends Heartfelt New Year 2026 Wishes, Prays for Peace, Prosperity and Success for All.

मेरी कामना है कि आने वाले समय में आपको अपने हर प्रयास में सफलता मिले। दृढ़संकल्प और इच्छाशक्ति से नए साल में आपके संकल्प की सिद्धि हो। उत्थातव्यं जागृतव्यं योक्तव्यं भूतिकर्मसु। भविष्यतीत्येव मनः कृत्वा सततमव्यथैः।। pic.twitter.com/uuFCKwsXsf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2026

By drawing from Sanskrit thought, PM Modi once again sought to connect contemporary aspirations with India’s philosophical traditions, emphasising inner strength and clarity as foundations for success. Earlier on Thursday, Prime Minister Modi conveyed warm greetings to the nation on the occasion of the New Year, extending wishes for peace, prosperity, and overall well-being in society.

In another post on X, the Prime Minister said, “Wishing everyone a wonderful 2026! May the year ahead bring good health and prosperity, with success in your efforts and fulfilment in all that you do. Praying for peace and happiness in our society.” Viksit Bharat Has Turned Into Mass Aspiration, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

The New Year message underlined hopes for collective harmony and individual fulfilment, while also reflecting the Prime Minister’s emphasis on health, prosperity, and social peace as key priorities for the year ahead.

In addition, while extending New Year wishes on Thursday, PM Modi shared another Sanskrit shloka highlighting the broader purpose of life. The verse, translated into English, stated that “the goal of life should be to be equipped with qualities such as knowledge, wealth, bravery, power, strength, memory, independence, skill, brilliance, patience, and tenderness.”

Taken together, the Prime Minister’s messages over the past two days combined motivational guidance with cultural and philosophical reflections, encouraging citizens to pursue success with resolve while nurturing values that contribute to personal growth and societal well-being.

