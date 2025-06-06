Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 6 (ANI): Thousands of devotees rejoice as they make their way to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple today, a momentous occasion in the spiritual and cultural landscape of India.

Uttam Kumari Sheluwal, a local from Nepal, said," We've come to Ayodhya to visit the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, where our beloved Bhagwan Shri Ramchandraji resides. Our family's Ishtadev is Bhagwan Shri Ram, and we worship Mata Janaki too. We're thrilled to be here in Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, and can't wait to have Darshan of Prabhu Shri Ram. We're grateful to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji for inaugurating the Ram Darbar. Today, we're visiting the sacred city, and we're overjoyed to see the Pran Pratishtha of Raja Ramchandraji. We're looking forward to having a glimpse of Lord Ram and feeling blessed."

On 5th June, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated his 53rd birthday in Ayodhya. The Chief Minister visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and witnessed the 'Pran Pratishtha' rituals.

CM Yogi attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. In this ceremony, the idols of Lord Ram, seated on the throne with Maa Janaki, with Bharat, Laxman and Shatrughan standing beside them, along with the idol of Lord Bajrangbali, were consecrated as per Vedic rituals. Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and 'aarti' at the temple.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people of Ayodhya and all the followers of Sanatan Dharma. Addressing the gathering at Pushpavatika, CM Yogi said that India's pride was re-established in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"On this occasion, I heartily congratulate the people of Ayodhya, the people of the state and all the followers of Sanatan Dharma living in the country and the world and bow to all the officials associated with Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust and express my gratitude to our Prime Minister..." he added.

CM Yogi also attended the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremonies in the other temples around the Ram Darbar. He also visited the famous Hanuman Garhi temple and offered prayers.

On the last day of the three-day ceremony, the worship of the invoked deities began at 6:30 AM and lasted for two hours. After this, the hawan began at 9 AM and lasted for an hour. During this, the President of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, General Secretary Champat Rai, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj and other dignitaries were present at the temple. (ANI)

