Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 10 (ANI): Ayodhya is fully geared up for its seventh Deepotsav, with over 24 lakh lamps set to illuminate the city.

The Guinness Book of World Records team has initiated the lamp count at 51 ghats in the presence of the supervisor, ghat in-charge, coordinator and counting volunteers.

Also Read | Gurugram Bus Fire: Death Toll Mounts to Four As Two Minors Succumb to Injuries.

Pratibha Goyal, Vice Chancellor of the Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University which manages the Deepotsav, said that as per the intention of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, necessary instructions have been given to the officials.

Officials of the university residential complex, affiliated colleges, colleges and voluntary organizations are excited about the Deepotsav. With everyone's cooperation, Ayodhya will once again create a world record.

Also Read | ISRO Scientist and Chandrayaan 3 Project Director Dr P Veeramuthuvel to Give Away 2 Years Worth Salary Received as Prize Money to Alma Mater.

Sant Sharan Mishra, the Nodal officer of Deepotsav, expressed that the event scheduled for November 11 is poised to be both spectacular and otherworldly. The police administration and university security personnel will safeguard the lamps at 51 ghats.

On Deepotsav day, from 10 am onwards, oil will be poured into over 24 lakh lamps, with volunteers handling the process under the supervision of various officials. The Guinness Book of World Records team will oversee the counting of lamps at each ghat.

He further informed that on Saturday, volunteers and officials will do the work of filling oil in lamps.

Everyone will be given mustard bottles of one litre each. Each volunteer will handle the careful pouring of oil into 30 lamps, ensuring the upper part remains somewhat empty.

Special precautions will prevent oil spillage on the ghats. Following oil pouring, camphor powder will be applied to the wick's front part, facilitating the lighting process.

Coordinators will be provided with candles, matchsticks, and other necessary materials in proportion to the determined number of lamps at each ghat, ensuring a seamless and enchanting Deepotsav celebration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)