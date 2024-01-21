Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): With only a few hours to go separating Ayodhya from Lord Ram long-awaited return to his birthplace, a heavy security cordon has been thrown around the city, the state police informed on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the rituals around the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, which are to be officiated by a select complement of seers on Monday.

Also Read | Gurugram Businessman Recovers Stolen Truck Using GPS Tracking System Installed in Vehicle, Thief Arrested.

Even as the city exuded a festive ambience ahead of the big day, Rapid Action Force (RPF) personnel were deployed at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk ahead of the January 22 ceremony.

The police were conducting patrols by boat on Sarayu River at frequent intervals, officers said.

Also Read | Manipur, Tripura, Meghalaya Statehood Day 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi Greet People of Three Northeast States.

Anti-bomb squad and dog squad teams were also deployed at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, as devotees and dignitaries started pouring into the temple town.

Vehicles reaching and leaving the airport were being thoroughly checked and no one was being allowed to enter the airport without a pass, the officials said.

According to officials, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has set up a camp near the shrine in Ayodhya to respond to contingencies, if any.

"Three NDRF teams have been deployed here ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. The deployment has been done in coordination with the local administration and police," Manoj Kumar Sharma, the deputy inspector general of police, NDRF told ANI.

"One of our teams has been deployed at the ghats. We are ready to deal with all sorts of contingencies," he added.

Praveen Kumar, IG, Ayodhya, said that necessary preparations in coordination with the agencies concerned have already been made to ensure watertight security in the city.

"The visitors have already started arriving for the 'Pran Pratishtha'. We are ensuring close surveillance through drone cameras and human intelligence. All security loopholes are being identified and addressed on priority. We are confident that the mega event on January 22 will pass off without a hitch," the Ayodhya IG said.

The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha commenced on January 16, 2024, Tuesday.

Earlier, on Thursday, January 19, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The grand occasion will witness the participation of dignitaries and people from all walks of life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

Laxmikant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi will lead the team of priests performing the main rituals of the Pran Pratishta. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)