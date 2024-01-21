Gurugram, January 21: In a dramatic turn of events, a 30-year-old businessman from Gurugram, Ajay Singh, managed to recover his stolen mini-truck using a GPS device installed in the vehicle. The thief, identified as Kala, was later arrested from Rajasthan.

TOI reported that the incident occurred around 3:30 am on Friday when Singh was alerted by the sound of an engine starting. He saw a man, later identified as Kala, trying to start his truck. Passengers in Bihar's Bhagalpur Catch Mobile Thief, Hold Him Hanging Outside Moving Train; Video Goes Viral.

Despite Singh’s attempts to alert his neighbours, Kala managed to start the truck with a master ignition key and sped away. Cylinder Theft in Lucknow Video: Man Caught on Camera Stealing Cylinder from Delivery Man, Police Launch Action After CCTV Footage Surfaces .

Undeterred, Singh pursued the thief in his car and activated the GPS device in the stolen truck using a software on his phone. Despite losing sight of the truck due to its high speed, Singh was able to track its movement using the GPS device.

After a chase that lasted nearly 30 minutes and involved Singh crashing into the rear of the truck twice, Kala abandoned the truck and fled the scene. Singh then contacted the police and lodged a complaint at the Palam Vihar police station. An FIR was registered under Section 379 (theft) of the IPC.

Ajaybir Singh, SHO of Palam Vihar station, praised Singh’s quick thinking in activating the GPS device, stating that it could have been difficult to trace the thief without this crucial information. This incident highlights the importance of GPS devices in safeguarding vehicles against theft.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 21, 2024 12:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).