Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 (ANI): The upcoming Ram Katha Sangrahalya (or museum) in Ayodhya will feature two dedicated galleries chronicling the 500-year legal history of the Ram Janmabhoomi, along with international exhibits and a Hanuman Gallery being developed by IIT Chennai.

A day after a meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra construction committee, its chairman, Nripendra Mishra, shared details of the museum's progress and its significance in preserving and presenting the cultural and historical narrative of Lord Ram on Sunday.

Also Read | Indian Railways to Now Prepare Reservation Charts 8 Hours Before Train Departure Instead of Current Practice of 4 Hours To Enhance Passenger Convenience.

"The Ram Katha Museum is still in the early stages. Civil work is ongoing, and we aim to complete it as soon as possible. The museum will include around 20 galleries. One of the major challenges is how to effectively present the stories and facts of Lord Ram using appropriate technology," Mishra said.

He noted that two galleries on the ground floor will be dedicated to the legal history of the Ram Janmabhoomi, spanning the last five centuries. Artefacts recovered during excavations that support historical evidence will also be displayed.

Also Read | Mystery at Indo-Pak Border: Bodies of Pakistani Man, Minor Girl Found 11 Km Inside Indian Territory in Jaisalmer; SIM Cards and Sensitive Items Recovered.

"One key decision taken is to dedicate two galleries on the ground floor to the legal history of the Ram Janmabhoomi, covering the last 500 years. Alongside this, we will also exhibit artefacts recovered during excavations that validate certain historical facts," he said.

In November 2019, a five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court delivered the historic judgement in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case. The bench directed the Central government to hand over the disputed site at Ayodhya for the construction of a temple and to set up a trust for this purpose. It further directed the government to provide a suitable plot of land, measuring five acres, to the Sunni Waqf Board.

Mishra also stated that the museum's basement will feature galleries of international significance, showcasing how Lord Ram is worshipped across different countries, thereby reflecting the global cultural impact of the Ramayana.

"There will be galleries of international significance in the basement, illustrating how Lord Ram is worshipped in various countries. A Hanuman Gallery, being developed by IIT Chennai, is expected to be completed by November or December. Based on progress reviews by September, parts of the museum may be opened for devotees by the end of the year," he added.

The Construction Committee also discussed the development of a visitation path for devotees to access significant areas around the Ram Temple, such as Kuber Tila, while addressing concerns about managing footfall and ensuring safety.

"Plans are also to create a path for devotees to places like Kuber Tila. This was discussed in detail. The Trust is considering how to manage footfall, taking into account the safety and structural limitations of certain sites, such as Kuber Tila, which cannot bear heavy loads. Counting machines have been installed, and the current capacity is estimated at 700 to 1000 people at a time," Mishra said.

On June 5, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Darbar on the first floor of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The event was organised by the Anjaneya Sewa Trust and was held from June 5 to 11.

Earlier, on May 2, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Construction Committee conducted a three-day meeting in Ayodhya to review the progress of the temple construction. On the first day, Committee President Nripendra Mishra provided major updates on the construction, stating that most of the work (except for the auditorium and a wall) is expected to be completed by December 2025. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)