Vishva Hindu Parishad and RSS leaders invited Durga Stalin for Ram Mandir's inauguration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya. Durga Stalin is the wife of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Vishva Hindu Parishad and RSS leaders gave the invite to Durga Stalin on Saturday, January 13, to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony: President Droupadi Murmu Gets Invitation for Pran Pratishtha of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Durga Stalin Invited for Ram Temple Inauguration

PHOTO | Durga Stalin, wife of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, was invited by Vishva Hindu Parishad and RSS leaders yesterday to attend the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22. pic.twitter.com/CibsXIgmK5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 14, 2024

