Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh [India], January 26 (ANI)): In a bid to enhance healthcare services in Ayodhya for both residents and visitors, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the revitalization of the ophthalmology department at the 50-bed combined hospital in Devgaon Milkipur, an official statement said.

To facilitate upgradation, an action plan has been set in to procure eight modern instruments, totaling Rs 15.31 lakh. The Yogi government has released the necessary funds following administrative and financial approvals.

The instructions issued to the Medical and Health Department outline the comprehensive process of upgrading the ophthalmology department in Devgaon Milkipur, encompassing the purchase of advanced equipment such as a slit lamp biomicroscope, non-contact tonometer, direct ophthalmoscope, operating microscope, autorefractor keratometer, A-scan biometer, dehumidifier, and a fogging machine. The procurement process for these instruments is underway, It said.

The official statement further said, "The responsibility for completing the procurement process and ensuring the supply of all the mentioned equipment has been assigned to the Director General of the Medical and Health Department. Under this, the supply of equipment up to Rs 2 lakh will be fulfilled through the purchase under the supervision of peripheral officers, while equipment exceeding Rs 2 lakh will be procured through the tender process on the GeM portal by the Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited."

Furthermore, all these processes will be completed under the rulebook of the Uttar Pradesh government, and the Director-General of the Health Department will ensure that the procurement of high-quality equipment is carried out flawlessly in adherence to the procedures, it added. (ANI)

