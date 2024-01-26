New Delhi, January 26: Four persons, including a nine-month-old infant, were killed while two others sustained burn injuries after they got trapped in a building which caught fire in Delhi’s Shahdara area on Friday, a senior fire department official said. The deceased have been identified as Pratham Soni (17), Rachna (28), Gauri Soni (40) and Ruhi (nine months). The injured have been identified as Radhika (16) and Prabhawati (70).

The Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), Atul Garg, said that a call regarding a blaze at a building in the Shahdara area was received at 5:23 p.m. “A total of five fire tenders were rushed to the spot,” said Garg. Delhi Fire: Six Rescued After Blaze Erupts in Building in Shahdara Area.

Delhi Fire

“At 6:55 p.m., the flames were doused. The fire broke out in a wiper, rubber and cutting machine on the ground floor. The building comprises ground plus four floors and the area is about 50 sq yards,” said Garg. After receiving a PCR call about the fire, a team from the MS Park police station, including the SHO, reached the spot. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Kitchen Utensils Manufacturing Factory in Wazirpur Area, Fire Tenders Rush to Spot (Watch Video).

“With the help of local public, three trapped persons were rescued. Thereafter, the fire brigade arrived and rescued three other persons,” said a senior police officer. “The rescued semi-unconscious persons were shifted to the GTB Hospital. It has been learnt that four out of the six injured persons were declared dead at the hospital. The building has a single staircase,” said the officer.

“The owner of the building is Bharat Singh. The ground and first floor are in the possession of the owner, while the other floors were rented out. Appropriate leagl action will be taken,” the officer added.

