Srinagar, January 26: The Tricolour was unfurled to patriotic chants by a member of the Haj Committee and District Development Council (DDC) in Srinagar on Friday. The national flag was unfurled at a celebration of the 75th Republic Day at the Government Higher Secondary School at Balhama, Srinagar, on Friday.

DDC and Haj Committee member Aijaz Hussain unfurled the national flag in the presence of several locals who gathered for the event. The event commemorating the Platinum Jubilee of the Indian Republic saw encouraging participation of locals.

Haj Committee Member Unfurls National Flag

Er aijaz Hussain , DDC/Member Haj Committee of India today unfurled national flag at Balhama, Khonmoh constituency. Thousands of locals participated and greeted on the occasion. The workers also took tiranga rally on the occasion pic.twitter.com/jZglJFstWq — B J P YOUTH WING BALHAMA (@MirUzai50575168) January 26, 2024

Hussain's initiative also demonstrated the importance of community involvement in fostering a sense of national identity. The event served as a testament to the collective spirit of the people in Balhama, Srinagar, who actively participated in honouring the country's flag.

The presence of a large number of locals underscored the significance of such ceremonies in building a strong and cohesive community. The fluttering flag became a visual representation of the community's allegiance to the nation. The involvement of the members of the DDC and Haj Committee of India underscored the broader societal impact that organisations can have in promoting national symbols and values, according to a media release.

