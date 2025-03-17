Ayodhya (UP), Mar 17 (PTI) The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on Monday announced the schedule for Ram Navami to be celebrated on April 6.

According to trust secretary Champat Rai, the ritual bathing of the deity will take place from 9:30 am to 10:30 am on April 6, after which the temple doors will remain closed till 11:40 am.

During the adornment of the idol that will take place at 11:45 am, the doors of the sanctum sanctorum will remain open. The doors will be closed after the offerings are made, Rai said.

An 'aarti' and 'Surya Tilak' -- when rays of the Sun will illuminate the forehead of the idol -- will be performed at noon, marking the time of the birth of Lord Ram, he said.

For approximately 3-3.5 minutes, the sunlight will be precisely directed onto the idol's forehead using a combination of mirrors and lenses.

Commissioned by the temple trust, scientists from a leading government institute have devised a sophisticated apparatus comprising mirrors and lenses for a beam of light measuring 5.8 cm to reflect on the deity's forehead, trust officials said.

