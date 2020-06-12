Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 12 (ANI): Officials of Jammu and Kashmir AYUSH Department distributed immunity booster medicines to the residents in red zones on Thursday.

Locals here expressed gratitude towards the government for providing these medicines free of cost.

"I would like to thank these staff members to go door to door and distribute medicines to everyone. We are really thankful to the government for this initiative," said a local.

An official, Department of AYUSH, Government of Jammu and Kashmir said, "We have received these medicines from the Ministry, Ayurvedic immunity boosters. We are distributing them in the municipalities and villages. Recently we were directed to distribute these emdicines in the red zones in Anantnag. These medicines are being distributed free of cost." (ANI)

