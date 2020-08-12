New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Y Naik on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and advised all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get tested and take required precautions.

In a tweet, Naik said the test showed he was asymptomatically positive and he has opted for home isolation.

Also Read | Rajiv Tyagi, Congress Leader, Passes Away Due to Cardiac Arrest: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 12, 2020.

He also said that his vitals were normal.

"I underwent Covid-19 test today and it has turned out asymptomatically positive. My vitals are within normal limits and I have opted for home isolation. Those who have come in contact with me in last few days are advised to get tested and take required precautions," the minister said in a tweet.

Also Read | Organ Donation Day 2020 Date, History & Significance: What Organs That Can Be Donated? Know More About This Gift of Life.

The Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy has been actively involved in the government's efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)