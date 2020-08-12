Mumbai, August 12: In major violence that broke out on Tuesday night, two people were killed in Bengaluru and 60 police were injured after cops opened fire as clashes broke out in parts of the city after a youth allegedly posted derogatory content inciting hatred on Facebook.

On Tuesday hours after Russia officially launched the world's first vaccine against coronavirus, Germany joined the United States and the United Kingdom in raising questions against Moscow's "silver bullet".

In another news, the health condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee has deteriorated, according to the second medical update released by Army's Referral & Research (R&R) Hospital on Tuesday. Mukherjee continues to remain on ventilator support, as per reports.

In a landmark judgment, Supreme Court in its order on Tuesday said that a daughter is entitled to equal property rights under the amended Hindu Succession Act. The apex court further said that daughters will have the right over parental property even if the coparcener had died prior to the coming into force of the Hindu Succession (Amendment) Act, 2005.

