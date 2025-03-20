New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) In the wake of rising temperatures and with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing advisories to various regions, the Ayush Ministry has initiated a nationwide sensitisation drive through its network of institutions spread across the country.

The efforts aim to spread awareness about heatwave preventive measures.

Institutes and organisations under the Ministry of Ayush are conducting a range of activities to educate citizens about heatwave prevention, including awareness sessions, an official statement said.

The drive emphasises tips and traditional wellness practices backed up by scientific evidence to help citizens stay safe during extreme heatwave conditions, it stated.

The Jamnagar-based Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) has taken proactive steps to shield the local population from the damaging effects of warming temperatures.

As part of its ongoing commitment to public health, ITRA conducted a vital activity on March 20 to educate and protect residents, particularly those who visit its Outpatient Department (OPD) from the risks associated with heat epidemics, the statement said.

Educational pamphlets were dispersed throughout the ITRA Hospital and the surrounding area during the campaign.

These bilingual booklets provide important tips and practical guidance on preventing heat-related illnesses, such as drinking lots of water, avoiding direct sunlight during peak hours and recognising the early warning signs of heat stress.

The programme's objective is to provide people with the knowledge they require.

Dr Jayprakash Ram delivered an informative lecture on Heatwave Awareness: Knowledge, Prevention, and Treatment. Hosted at RARI Ahmedabad, this event brought together OPD patients, their families and the institution's staff for a collective awakening to tackle the perils of "loo" (heatwave) with confidence and care.

Attendees engaged in lively discussions during the event and many went home with pamphlets and a renewed determination to stay cool.

Dr Preeti from the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy, Jhajjar, guided patients and staff on heatwave awareness through the healing powers of yoga and naturopathy, the statement said.

An Addendum from Public Health Advisory from Ayush Vertical under Director General of Health Services regarding prevention of heatwave has also been issued.

It asked people to drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep the body hydrated and incorporate naturally cooling drinks into the routine, such as coconut water, lemon juice or fruit-based drinks. These help to lower body temperature and keep one refreshed.

It called for avoiding direct sunlight to prevent heatstroke and sunburn, eating light meals, taking midday naps and dressing in full-sleeved, loose-fitting clothes made from fabrics like cotton for better protection against direct sunlight and helps to keep one cool.

It advised preparing drinking water with cooling ingredients like 'khus' (vetiver), 'sariva' (Indian sarsaparilla), 'jeera' (cumin) and 'dhanyaka' (coriander seeds) and consuming 'sattu' (a coarse powder made from roasted barley or Bengal gram) mixed with jaggery or rock salt for a cooling and refreshing treat.

Including foods like 'falsa' (Indian blackberry), 'munakka' (raisins), 'laja' (parched paddy) and 'petha' (candied ash gourd) in one's diet for their cooling properties has also been advised.

It also recommended applying cooling pastes made from aromatic medicinal plants like sandalwood and vetiver on the skin to help cool down during hot weather.

It advised consuming fruits and vegetables that contain high water content such as grapes, cucumber, watermelon, water chestnut, muskmelon, mango and sugarcane juice. 'Bael sharbat' is also an excellent option to beat the heat, it said.

A simple way to stay hydrated and maintain energy is by drinking milk with added sugar, the statement said.

The advisory asked people to avoid going outside during the hottest hours of the day, typically between noon and 3 pm, when the sun is at its strongest.

"If you must be outside in the afternoon, avoid strenuous activities to prevent overheating and dehydration. Do not go outside barefoot to avoid burning your feet on hot surfaces," it said.

It called for avoiding cooking during the hottest parts of the day. If one must cook, they should ensure proper ventilation by opening doors and windows to let in fresh air.

It also asked for reducing or avoiding alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated drinks with high sugar content as these can lead to increased fluid loss or cause stomach cramps.

"Never leave children or pets in a parked vehicle, even for a short time. The temperature inside can rise rapidly to dangerous levels," it said.

