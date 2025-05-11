New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Aimed at taking yoga to every household and blending ancient practices with modern lifestyles, the Ministry of Ayush has launched its weekly yoga podcast, a digital initiative produced by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga.

Union Ayush Minister and Minister of State for Health, Prataprao Jadhav, launched the weekly podcast on his social media platforms.

The inaugural episode sets the tone for a transformative journey into the world of yoga, the ministry said in a statement.

The podcast series is designed to engage listeners with insightful discussions, guided practices, and expert interviews, making yoga accessible and relatable to people of all ages and backgrounds, it said.

The launch came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address during the 120th episode of his monthly programme "Mann Ki Baat" on March 30, where he emphasised the significance of the International Day of Yoga (June 21) and its theme for this year -- "Yoga for One Earth, One Health".

The theme underscores yoga's role in fostering physical and mental well-being, resonating with India's global vision of unity and sustainability.

In the first episode, listeners were welcomed into a vibrant conversation about the essence of yoga and its global impact.

The podcast highlights how yoga, once a sacred Indian tradition, has become a worldwide movement for health and harmony.

It also explores the philosophical roots of this year's theme, inspired by India's G20 Presidency and the ethos of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" -- the world is one family.

The episode also throws light on the special nature of this year's Yoga Day, marking its 10th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Ayush has unveiled 10 signature events to celebrate and expand the reach of yoga.

The events include Yoga Sangam, Yoga Bandhan, Yoga Park, Yoga Samavesh, Yoga Prabhav, Yoga Connect, Harit Yoga, Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh, and Samyog.

As part of Yoga Sangam, there will be coordinated yoga at 1,00,000 locations, aiming for a world record, while Yoga Bandhan seeks global partnerships with 10 countries for yoga sessions.

Community yoga parks will be developed, along with inclusive programmes for the differently-abled, seniors, and children as part of Yoga Samavesh.

Yoga Prabhav will include a decade-long impact study on yoga and public health, while a global summit with yoga experts and health professionals will be held as part of Yoga Connect.

Harit Yoga promotes sustainability initiatives linking yoga with environmental action.

While youth-centric yoga festivals will be held as part of Yoga Unplugged, Yoga Mahakumbh will mark week-long celebrations across 10 cities leading up to June 21.

Samyog aims at integrating yoga with modern healthcare systems.

