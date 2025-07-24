New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI)The National Expert Committee constituted by the Ayush ministry undertook a rigorous review of scientific, pharmacological and traditional data to refine safety documentation for four selected herbs.

This initiative is aligned with the ministry's larger mandate to ensure that Ayush interventions meet global safety and quality standards, thereby enhancing public confidence and international recognition of Indian traditional medicines, the ministry said in a statement.

The exercise involved a critical synthesis of Ayurvedic classical references, preclinical data, toxicology findings and available clinical literature, it said in the statement.

As part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen the scientific evidence base of traditional medicine, the Ayush ministry has made significant progress in the development of safety dossiers for four important Ayush herbs -- Gokshura (Tribulus terrestris), Tulsi (Ocimum sanctum), Haridra (Curcuma longa) and Chandrashura (Lepidium sativum).

The National Expert Committee meeting was held from July 21 to 22 at the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), Goa.

The committee, constituted by the Ministry of Ayush, co-chaired by Dr A Raghu, Deputy Director General (Ayush), and Dr J B Gupta, comprises senior experts and scientists from leading institutions including AIIA (Goa and New Delhi), AIIMS New Delhi, CCRAS, DIPSAR, ITRA, IIT Jodhpur, CIMAP and Savitribai Phule Pune University.

The ministry commended the expert committee and collaborating institutions for their contributions and reaffirms its commitment to promoting evidence-based, safe and effective Ayush practices.

