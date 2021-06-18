Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], June 18 (ANI): To commemorate the celebrations of 75th Independence Day, the Bison Division of Army organised an Organ Donation Pledging Camp and Blood Donation Camp at Secunderabad Military Garrison on Thursday.

As per the Ministry of Defence, a total of 750 soldiers of the Bison Division have pledged to donate their organs to needy people as a gift of life.

The organ donation initiative in the Armed Forces is coordinated by the Armed Forces Organ Retrieval and Transplantation Authority and the conversion rate of organ donation in the Army is amongst the highest in the country.A Blood Donation Camp in collaboration with IRCS was also held at Secunderabad Military Garrison wherein a total of 75 units of blood were collected by the medical team.

"The battle-hardened enthusiastic soldiers of the Bison Division joined hands together for this noble cause and the camp is a testimony of assistance to Indian Red Cross Society in the hours of crisis due to COVID-19 pandemic. The Division has taken similar initiatives and drives to support the civil administration on numerous occasions. The organ donation pledge and blood donation drive emphasized the importance of caring and sharing life with pride," Ministry said in a release.

Major General Alok Joshi, General Officer Commanding, Bison Division complimented all participants of the donation camp for their selfless service in helping the needy in these testing times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)